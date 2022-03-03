Call for volunteers to help with Ukrainian aid

The furniture store called for donations on social media on Sunday past and have had an overwhelming amount of supplies ranging from ‘tents to toothbrushes’ dropped at the store.

Joe Barber, manager of CFC Interiors said: “This is a community effort and every community in the North West has come together as one to get involved. We’ve had schools, churches, community groups, we’ve had everyone here. The cars have just not stopped coming in. It would get to you to see everyone coming together.

“Everyone is supporting us and everyone is behind us. They all understand where this is going and that we have to get this done and get it right.

Volunteer Annie Heading, of the McGinnis Group, with Joe Barber and Michelle from CFC Interiors working through all the donations given for Ukrainian refugees.

“This is a team effort, it’s the staff and the volunteers here that are driving it. The McGinnis Group down the road have provided transport for us. They have been absolutely fantastic volunteering here at the centre too and a football team are coming in tonight to help. We have volunteers coming throughout the day to help so it’s all down to the community.”

Annie Heading, from the McGinnis Group, said: “We really need volunteers all weekend at the YMCA in Drumahoe, even if people can spare an hour on Saturday to sort or on Sunday to load it onto the lorry, that would be so helpful.”

JP McGinnis from the McGinnis Group added: “We need underwear, kids’ and women’s in particular because a lot of the men are staying in Ukraine. It needs to be in the packets.

“We don’t need any clothes. We need full, unopened products because customs are being strange about that. Things need to be new with labels on them. We need sleeping bags and blankets as well as tents and things to keep warm.”

The donations are being gathered in the YMCA in Drumahoe where they will be transported to Poland and delivered to Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing their country.

Anyone who wants to donate items or volunteer time can go to the Drumahoe YMCA or CFC Interiors in Campsie. The closing day for donations is Sunday, March 7.