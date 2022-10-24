For 37 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across the north.

Since the North West Cancer Centre opened in 2016, the charity has been working closely with the team at the hospital to provide support, such as financial grants or a complimentary cup of tea from the charity’s recently opened tea and coffee dock in the hospital’s Sperrin Suite.

Amy Cowan, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Fundraising Officer, explained: “It’s only thanks to everyone who took part in the abseil, along with our supporters across Northern Ireland who fundraise and donate, that we are able to provide our services to those who need it.

"It was fantastic to see our fearless abseil participants take part in the event and to hear why they are supporting the charity.

"We are delighted to be able to support the vital work of the team at the North West Cancer Centre and the money raised from the abseil will go on to help so many families.”

Meanwhile, the cancer centre has also received very generous donations from the Benedy Community Association and the Montra Club in Coleraine.

Sean O’Kane, from the Benedy, nominated the cancer centre as the beneficiary of £7000 raised through a charity tractor run and family fun day.

A charity fund-raising night that took place on behalf of Maureen Doherty and her family and friends in the Montra Club in August raised £2,710.

