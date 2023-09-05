Watch more videos on Shots!

A statement from the HSE said that, previous to the service starting in Carndonagh, patients would travel to Letterkenny University Hospital to avail of an X-ray.

They added that the service has seen a large increase in GP referrals since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “All referrals are prioritised according to the clinical information supplied by the referring GP. Where a GP has stated a recent injury or trauma, these referrals are fast-tracked as are all chest referrals.

Carndonagh Community Hospital.

“While urgent referrals continue to be seen within two to seven days, the routine waiting list has increased. Increasing the service from three to five days a week will reduce the routine waiting times and still accommodate all urgent referrals.”

The HSE also confirmed that a Senior Radiographer position has also been advertised as of August 24. They stated that the closing date for applications for this position is September 12 and interviews will take place shortly afterwards.

Mandy Doyle, Head of Service, Primary Care, CH CDLMS said: “We are delighted to announce an increase in the number of days that x-ray service will be running in Carndonagh Community Hospital.”