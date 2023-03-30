News you can trust since 1772
Carndonagh X-Ray service processing 80 patients per week with hope to extend to five days

The Carndonagh X-Ray service is processing approximately 80 patients per week, with local GPs being encourage to use the local facility.

By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:59 BST
Eileen Homes, radiographer, demonstrating the equipment at the community radiology diagnostic services in Carndonagh during its launch in 2019.
At this week’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty asked questions regarding the service in relation to availability and enhancement.

In response, Chief Officer Dermot Monaghan, Community Healthcare Organisation, (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) said the Carndonagh X-Ry service is currently operating two days per week and ‘is managing longer lists of clients in order to meet demand and is processing approximately 80 patients per week at present.”

He added that while the service ‘hadn’t been utilised to its full capacity in previous years, during the Covid pandemic, all plain film GP

referrals were redirected from the Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) radiology department and GP practices in the area

who had never used the service previously’.

He outlined how the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and quicker reporting times have ‘also been factors in the huge increase in the number of GP referrals to the service in Carndonagh’.

“At present, most referrals are reported on and the results are with the GP within a week. Should the GP need a speedier report, the service makes every effort to contact the radiologists directly in LUH to facilitate this.”

Mr Monaghan also confirmed that recruitment is currently underway to employ a new Senior Radiographer.

"The community radiology diagnostic service previously opened three days per week, but with this new recruitment the service will be open five days per week with cover for annual and sick leave being provided by other community radiographers. Discussions are ongoing regarding a

report turnaround time of four hours and this should encourage GPs to use the local facility as opposed to referring to ED in LUH for an urgent X-ray.”

Colr Doherty welcomed the comments, including the commitment to appoint a new senior radiographer and encouraged the local community and GPs to utilise the service ‘as it will be of significant benefit to the Emergency Department in Letterkenny University Hospital and for the people of Inishowen to have the service functioning there on a five-day service’.