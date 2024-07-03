Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daye have introduced a screening kit for 14 high-risk HPV infections

Their revolutionary “Diagnostic Tampon” utilises PCR testing technology to screen from the comfort of your own home

Nearly all cervical cancer cases (99.8%) are caused by persistent high-risk HPV infections

HPV can also impact fertility and play a role in oral cancer

Most strains of HPV do not present with any symptoms, which is why proactive screening is crucial

The world’s first cervical screening tampon has been launched in the UK, allowing women to test for 14 high-risk strains of HPV in the comfort of their own home.

Created and launched by gynaecological start-up Daye, who already have a similar tampon that can screen for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and your vaginal microbiome, the HPV test kit launched in May.

It aims to be more comfortable and accessible than traditional screening methods, with the hopes of increasing the rates of people coming forward to get tested for cervical cancer.

Daye have released the world's first HPV screening tampon.

Used just like a normal tampon, it most be worn for at least 20 minutes to get an accurate reading. The HPV diagnostic tampon collects more vaginal fluid than a standard swab and covers a larger surface area, making it more accurate and more comfortable than a speculum.

Results are available within five to 10 working days and once you receive them you will be offered personalised aftercare, including prescription treatments and consultations with gynae health specialists if needed. Anyone who tests positive for HPV will be referred for a pap smear within Daye’s network of NHS specialists, or could take their results to their GP to request further investigation.

The HPV screening kit cos £69 and aims to offer people the opportunity to screen for cervical cancer causing infections at home. With the hope this will appeal to those who feel unable to attend traditional smear test appointments due a variety of reasons including worries about the test or those who experience pelvic pain.

The UK has pledged to end cervical cancer by 2040, with Valentina Milanova, Founder & CEO of Daye, hoping the at-home kits can help contribute to that goal as part of the NHS Accelerator for Innovation.

Milanova explained: “Eliminating cervical cancer by 2040 requires a joined-up approach of vaccination, screening and testing, and we hope to encourage more women and AFAB individuals to proactively test for HPV.

“By utilising the familiar tampon, this hassle-free HPV testing kit is extremely easy and comfortable to use, and we hope this will lead to more patients taking control over their long-term health and fertility.”

What is cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is a cancer that is found anywhere in the cervix, nearly all cervical cancer cases (99.8%) are caused by persistent high-risk HPV infections, while HPV can also impact fertility and play a role in oral cancer.

Cervical cancer is one of the deadliest female cancers. Most strains of HPV do not present with symptoms, which is why proactive screening is crucial. Thanks to pap smears and the HPV vaccine, rates for cervical cancer have fallen by over a quarter since the early 1990s, but every year an estimated 3,300 people still receive a cervical cancer diagnosis.

What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?

Milanova explained to us that the most common symptoms of cervical cancer can include:

abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after sexual intercourse, or post-menopause.

Unusual vaginal discharge that may be watery, bloody, and have a strong odour.

Pelvic pain or discomfort, particularly during sexual intercourse, can also be a sign.

In more advanced stages, changes in urination patterns, such as difficulty urinating or blood in the urine, may occur.

Additionally, some women experience changes in bowel movements, including diarrhoea, bloody stools, or constipation.