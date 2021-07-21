Changes to car parking, fee charging and free areas at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

The move is part of a wider reconfiguration of parking at the Derry hospital site by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

The Trust said all the changes to the car parking arrangements on its Altnagelvin site will come into effect from August 2, with a reconfiguration of spaces close to some of the main hospital entrances.

They said ther aim was “to improve accessibility for patients and visitors whilst helping to ensure that all other spaces on the site are fully utilised”.

New wing and entrance to Altnagelvin Hospital. DER2126GS - 147

Joanne Quinn, Assistant Director, Facilities Management said: “A number of car parking spaces close to the North Wing entrance of the hospital will become chargeable using ‘Pay and Display’, from Monday 2nd August.

“This change will help improve access for our patients and visitors. These spaces have been re-provided as protected free car parking spaces for staff elsewhere on the site and a further 100 free spaces created at the South part of the site. The disabled parking spaces at our hospital entrances are not included in this change and remain free of charge at this point”.

“Car Park fees across the site remain the same and people who are exempt from paying for car parking with receive their reimbursement in the usual manner.”

There are a number of car parks on the site providing over 2200 spaces. There are currently 125 disabled parking spaces on the site to improve accessibility to our facilities.

The Altnagelvin site has 545 paid spaces which are located at the hospital entrances like outpatients, Emergency Department, southwing and northwest cancer centre. This leaves 1600 free parking spaces throughout the site.

There are 10 pay machines located at the exits of each of the hospital buildings or in close proximity of the car park.