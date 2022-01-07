Childline looking for volunteers in Derry

Mairead Monds is the Childline Team Leader and she is urging people in Derry to give up some time to help children who may be in need.

She said: “Many people’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead often include giving back, and at our Childline bases in Northern Ireland and across the UK, we are incredibly lucky to have dedicated volunteers who come in every single week and give their time to be there for children when they need us the most.

“Last year, our teams of volunteers in our Childline bases across the UK had over 200,000 Childline counselling sessions with children and young people about a range of problems including mental health, abuse and neglect, family relationships, sexuality, grief, loneliness, and isolation. Could you be there to change a child’s life?

Childline

“If you have a new year’s resolution, why not consider becoming a volunteer Childline counsellor? Volunteering can be a great way to give back to the community, whilst learning new skills. At NSPCC, we have an in-depth training process to get you ready for your volunteering role, as well as a hugely supportive team of volunteers and supervisors to guide and help you on your volunteering journey.

“We particularly need people in evenings and weekends in our Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. If you are interested, you can visit www.nspcc.org.uk/volunteer and sign up to the next available volunteer information session, which will give you everything you need to get your application started.”