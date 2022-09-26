Children in Crossfire announce second Derry Sunrise Cycle

Gathering by the Foyle at Sainsbury’s Meadowbank in Derry from 7:30am, as the sun comes up cyclists will make their way along Lough Swilly to Swan Park in Buncrana and back. The 26-mile route was chosen to reflect the 26 years Children in Crossfire have been supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

Richard Moore said: “I am looking forward to this 26-mile challenge from Derry to Buncrana and back – a mile for every year of Children in Crossfire. While this route presents a genuine challenge, it is very manageable for cyclists of all ages and abilities. As last year’s event showed, it’s also a lot of fun and a great way to support our cause.

“I encourage anyone who’s interested to get in touch and sign up. You will be helping Children in Crossfire to deliver vital health and education projects in Ethiopia and Tanzania. Currently we are particularly focused on meeting a request from our partner in Ethiopia’s Wolisso region to build new wells in up to six rural communities. As we know, clean water saves lives, and once built, these wells will provide a stable supply to thousands of children and families for many years to come. Participants in the Sunrise Cycle will know they are fundraising to support this crucial work.”

CEO of Children in Crossfire Richard Moore with Dr Joe McEvoy

Dr Joe McEvoy said: “I always enjoy taking part in Children in Crossfire events and I’m very excited for the 2022 Sunrise Cycle. It will be wonderful to get together and raise vital funds for a cause that means a lot to me. I know that the money we raise will make a real and lasting difference where it’s needed, so I urge local cyclists of all abilities to join us.”