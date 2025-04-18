Children join Ulster University medical students at Teddy Bear Hospital in Derry

For many children, hospitals can feel intimidating, especially for those who spend a significant amount of their lives undergoing medical treatments.

Opening its doors for a second year, the Teddy Bear Hospital – an initiative of Ulster University School of Medicine’s Child Health Society, the Western Trust and Altnagelvin Parents Group - aims to turn fear into familiarity by introducing young participants to medical scenarios using their most trusted companions – their teddy bears.

Graduate-entry medical students welcomed children and their families for hands-on activities such as clinical examination techniques, familiarisation of medical equipment and PPE, and myth-busting sessions last Thursday.

Examples included: getting to wear child-sized scrubs; putting their teddy through pretend MRI and X-ray machines; getting their bloods ‘taken’; having a nasogastric tube or cannula ‘fitted’; and visiting the ‘dentist’.

One parent said: “My child doesn’t like attending hospital appointments for bloods or check-ups, and is afraid of doctors’ uniforms. He is a hands-on and visual learner. This is will hopefully help him see that he doesn’t have to worry.”

Deirdre Cassidy, Treasurer of Altnagelvin Parents Group, said: “As a small, local charity that supports families who have children living with lifelong and life limiting medical conditions, it has been our pleasure to work in partnership with Ulster University Child Health Society and the WHSCT Health Improvement Equality and Involvement Department to co-design this year’s Teddy Bear Hospital.

“The children attending have experienced a lot of hospitalisation and medical procedures in their short lifetime as a result of their medical conditions.

"The aim was to develop a fun and engaging project, focusing on promoting a positive image of the healthcare profession and promoting healthy lifestyles, while aiming to reduce fears children may have developed.”

Sinéad Doyle, Ulster University Medical Student and Child Health Society member, added: “As we host our second Teddy Bear Hospital event, the results have been truly rewarding for our Child Health Society.

"Witnessing children overcome their fears of medical procedures and environments while caring for their favourite teddy bears is heart-warming. Hospitals can be intimidating for young kids, so being part of this initiative is a brilliant way to connect with the community and help children feel more at ease in healthcare settings.”

Foundation Dean of Ulster University School of Medicine, Louise Dubras, commented: “Part of the vision for our School of Medicine is to graduate community-focused, globally ambitious doctors.

"Through student projects such as the Teddy Bear Hospital, we see community focus and community impact right from when medical students join us, and we are very proud of their leadership to establish a local branch of this UK-wide initiative which aims to improve children’s experience of healthcare in hospitals by reducing their anxiety.”

Lisa Storey, Child Development Interventions Coordinator at the WHSCT, said: “It has been our pleasure to work with partners involved in this health initiative and to co-produce the event with the parents from Altnagelvin Parents Group.

"They have provided insight into uncertainties and fears their children may have developed due to repetitive, necessary hospitalisations. The valuable testimonies have helped shape all the medical play stations at the event.”

Student Jasmine Gallagher helps Sophie Wilson with her teddy's oxygen supply

Students Steph Forsythe and Hugh Etchingham-Coll with brother and sister Jason and Amelia Coffey

Rosa Donaghey checks her teddy's heart with students Nuala McNally and Cassie Harold

Students Molly McGinley and Rebecca Connor help Mollie McIntyre get a clear X-Ray