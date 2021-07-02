Claire Crockett’s ‘Hike for Hero’ Joan Quigley raises nearly £6,000 for Motor Neurone Disease equipment and research

Claire Crockett and her husband Jonathan climbed the Urris Hills, Errigal and Muckish, to raise funds for technology and gear to help make her much loved aunt Joan Quigley’s MND journey as comfortable as possible.

The ‘Hike for a Hero’ campaign far exceeded its original target thanks to the generosity and support of Claire’s and Joan’s wider circle of family and friends, as well as the public at large.

To date an incredible £5,795 has been raised via the ‘Hike for a Hero’ Go Fund Me page which is still open for donations: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/hiking-for-my-heroAfter conquering Urris, Claire was joined by a posse of Joan’s friends and her family for an emotional climb of the iconic 751 metres tall Errigal, the highest peak in Donegal and the 35th highest in Ireland, on June 7.

A few weeks ago Claire and Jonathan completed the hattrick by scaling Muckish, like Errigal, one of the ‘Seven Sisters’ in the Derrveaghs.

After completing the trek, Claire said: “We had our amazing family and friends on our minds the whole way, specifically our beautiful Joan. I know I could feel their prayers were keeping us safe and guiding us up that trail.

“We are happy we have completed the challenge with such lovely memories to take from it. In saying that we are also a little sad the hikes are complete. I think we have been bitten by the hiking bug.

“I think I can speak for everyone involved in all three of the hikes for Joan...We would hike to the moon and back if we could.”

Joan said she has been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by everyone who donated to the cause.

“Any struggles I have had since my diagnosis have been overtaken by the kindness I have been shown and for that I am truly thankful. In normal times, I would have been skipping up Errigal with my family,” she said.

As it happened Joan made it to the foot of the majestic peak in Gweedore to see the hiking party off for that leg of the fundraiser.

Her niece said the beneficence shown by all those who have contributed to the appeal has been astounding.

“Thank you to everyone involved, to all the people that donated to our campaign and shared our links. We are truly and honestly grateful and humbled by all the generosity and support. We never imagined in a million years we would reach this enormous sum,” she said.

Poignantly, the last leg of the Muckish climb was completed a day prior to Joan’s birthday and two days before MND awareness day.

Claire said: “An MND diagnosis is devastating and it touches hearts in circles wider than we could ever imagine. This campaign is testament to that.