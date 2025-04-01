Clonmany man praises HSE-funded surgery in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Donegal man has spoken of flying to Spain for critical surgery, paid for by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Brian Harkin, from Clonmany, said he was blown away by the service provided by the agency Surgery Now.

The father-of-five says he was reassured about flying to Alicante for surgery as he will get all his medical costs reimbursed by the HSE.

The farmer and former publican injured himself last July, three years after undergoing surgery under a different cross-border scheme in Belfast.

“My GP was happy to endorse Surgery Now so I called that agency and they were first class.

“What I liked about it straight away was that I could have a video consultation with my surgeon Dr Daniel Gomez before making up my mind. He had my scans and was able to talk through everything and he left me to make my own mind up. It was very reassuring.”

The Donegal man said he was reassured and flew into Alicante earlier this month. He was collected at the airport and booked into a hotel. The next day he underwent multiple pre-op tests at the IMED hospital in Elche, a few kilometres from his hotel.

“I was collected by Scott who looked after us all the way,” said Brian.

“I had new scans, ECG, bloods etc all done at the IMED Hospital within an hour or so. I couldn’t believe the professionalism and the efficiency.

“The spinal operation went ahead the next day on my 50th birthday! I was in some discomfort afterwards which is normal but the old pain had gone and that was some relief. I had been in a lot of pain from my back and that was away.”

Back home in Clonmany, Brian says his experience was first class and he’s getting about more and more each day.

“I suppose I need to go slowly and take my time but anyone who knows me knows that’s not in my nature,” he joked.

“But I am trying to recover properly and not go too far, too fast. I have a farm here and I’ve had so much help from family and friends.

“I’ll get my staples removed this week with my GP and take it from there.”

Brian added: “I had an excellent experience with Surgery Now, with Keith who kept in touch and with our carer/driver Scott who was first class – and the hospital team who were excellent too.

“I’m so glad to have the operation over.”

Brian used the European Union Cross Border Health Directive, a scheme allows any patient in Ireland to travel to another EU country for healthcare with the HSE reimbursing all health costs (flights and hotels are not included).

Patients don’t have to be on a waiting list. They just need a referral letter from a GP.

A spokeswoman for Surgery Now said: “We were delighted to have assisted Brian in getting spinal surgery with the world-class surgeon Dr Gomez.

“We are doing all of Brian’s paperwork for the HSE so that he gets all the costs of his consultation and surgery reimbursed in around 12 to 14 weeks’ time.

“We want to wish Brian and his family the very best for the future.”