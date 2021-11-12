Colin raises £1,120 in charity cycle to the Giant’s Causeway

Mr. Colin Graham raised the money in a sponsored cycle run from Ferryquay Street to The Giant’s Causeway.

It was yet another fundraising effort from Colin who also raised a substantial amount for the charity two years ago.

Ms. Rae Armstrong, the shop manager, was delighted with this donation towards ‘Stand up to Cancer’.

She stressed the importance of voluntary donations that have been essential to the local charity store especially during the pandemic.

There is scarcely a household that has not been touched in some way by cancer, said Rae, who highlighted the quality and quantity of merchandise for sale in the shop which is all enabled by charitable donations.

There are now numerous seasonal items in the store including Christmas Cards.

Rae encouraged city centre shoppers who happen to be passing by to come in and browse the store at their leisure.

Someone some customers to the shop may not see is Ms. Mary Colhoun who beavers away in the back room, preparing and categorising all the various items donated by supporters of Cancer Research.

This is an essential task, ensuring that all goods are correctly identified and labelled.

Rae wishes to express her sincere thanks to all customers and supporters of this worthy charity shop and wishes everyone a healthy and peaceful Christmas.

Cancer Research’s vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

In the 1970s, less than a quarter of people with cancer survived. But over the last 40 years, survival has doubled.