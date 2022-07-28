Colleagues praise nurse

Nicola Doherty, Senior Nursing Assistant at the North West Cancer Centre was named joint winner in the RCN, Nurse of the Year, Health Care Support Worker Award category at the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2022.

In a statement, the Western Health and Social Csre Trust said Nicola was nominated for her “exceptional contribution to patient care”.

Celia Diver-Hall, Interim Macmillan Nursing Services Manager/Lead Nurse said: “We are absolutely delighted that our wonderful colleague Nicola has received recognition for her compassion and dedication to patients receiving treatment here at the North West Cancer Centre, Altnagelvin Hospital.

Nicola Doherty with her award

“Nicola is an inspirational and caring nurse and is loved by her patients, their families and all the staff in the Centre.