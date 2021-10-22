Colum Eastwood calls for vaccination certs for nightclubs to prevent COVID-19 spread
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called for the implementation of a vaccine certification system for nightclubs to prevent increased transmission of COVID-19.
The Foyle MP praised publicans and nightclub operators who have voluntarily implemented a certification process.
However, he said they should 'never have been placed in this position by political parties that have been consistently slow to take the difficult decisions needed to protect public health'.
He said: “The decision to open and reduce restrictions in nightclubs on Hallowe'en night without introducing a mandatory vaccine certification programme is grossly irresponsible. People are still being hospitalised by this virus, every day people are getting sick and some are dying. As we enter a difficult winter period, this is a moment for vigilance not to throw open the doors and throw off the face coverings."
Mr. Eastwood said politicians need to listen to senior health service leaders who have spoken out about the pressures on our hospitals.
"Politicians cannot legitimately talk about the strain on frontline services, and frontline staff, in one breath and in the next take decisions that we know will increase that pressure.
“The SDLP has made the case for a mandatory vaccine certification programme. I am grateful to those operators who have chosen to implement certification themselves because they know it’s the right thing to do, even when it puts them at a competitive disadvantage. Their leadership stands in stark contrast to the position taken by the First Ministers," declared the Foyle MP.