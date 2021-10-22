Colum Eastwood calls for vaccination certs for nightclubs to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Foyle MP praised publicans and nightclub operators who have voluntarily implemented a certification process.

However, he said they should 'never have been placed in this position by political parties that have been consistently slow to take the difficult decisions needed to protect public health'.

He said: “The decision to open and reduce restrictions in nightclubs on Hallowe'en night without introducing a mandatory vaccine certification programme is grossly irresponsible. People are still being hospitalised by this virus, every day people are getting sick and some are dying. As we enter a difficult winter period, this is a moment for vigilance not to throw open the doors and throw off the face coverings."

Colum Eastwood

Mr. Eastwood said politicians need to listen to senior health service leaders who have spoken out about the pressures on our hospitals.

"Politicians cannot legitimately talk about the strain on frontline services, and frontline staff, in one breath and in the next take decisions that we know will increase that pressure.