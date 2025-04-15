Community consultation on Derry’s Cityside Health hub at Fort George to take place at Da Vinci’s Hotel

The Western Health and Social Care Trust and Department for Communities are hosting the event on Tuesday, April 29.

It is expected a planning application will be submitted this year with the design of the facility now largely complete.

A pre-application community consultation is now due to be held under The Planning Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and The Planning (Development Management) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2015.

The proposal is for the erection of a ‘new Cityside Health and Care Centre, including a multistorey car park, site access roads and associated landscaping with additional public realm works, including pedestrian link to Quay Trail, and infrastructure works including upgrade of Pennyburn Roundabout to include additional lanes and associated junction improvements, to support the development of the site’.

The huge development will take place on lands ‘at Pennyburn Roundabout and to the East of Strand Road, North of 173 Strand Road, and South of Catalyst Innovation Centre’.

Juno Planning & Environmental Ltd., on behalf of the applicants, have advised that an in-person public consultation event will be held at Da Vinci’s Hotel on Tuesday, April 29 between 3pm and 7pm.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to find out more about the proposal and provide feedback to the project design team.

An online consultation event will also take place at 4pm on Tuesday, April 29.

All requests to join the online consultation event must be received no later than 12pm on Friday, April 25. After the request to join is received, a link to the online meeting will be sent.

Interested parties can contact Juno through its dedicated project email at [email protected] or by post at Juno Planning & Environmental Ltd, 409 Lisburn Rd, Belfast BT9 7EW.

The pre-application community consultation phase will begin on Tuesday, April 29 and conclude on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The project design team will continue to consult with all interested parties on details of the proposed development until the planning application is submitted.

Once developed the Health and Care Centre will see the co-location of primary and secondary health care service at the former Fort George military barracks in Pennyburn.

The proposal is for the erection of a 'new Cityside Health and Care Centre, including a multistorey car park, site access roads and associated landscaping with additional public realm works, including pedestrian link to Quay Trail, and infrastructure works including upgrade of Pennyburn Roundabout to include additional lanes and associated junction improvements, to support the development of the site'.

Early artist impressions of the proposed Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

The Fort George site