Complaint issues triple in Western Trust but outweighed by compliments for staff and care

The number of complaint issues received by the Western Trust last year was triple the amount lodged just five years ago, newly released data has shown.

A report released by the Department of Health shows that there were 1,634 complaint issues received by the Western Trust over the year to the end of March 2025, compared to 545 for 2020/21.

This accounted for 18.6% of all issues raised by patients or others on their behalf within the six Trusts across Northern Ireland. In total across the north there were 5,483 complaints detailing 8,805 ‘complaint issues’, with some reports raising more than one issue.

Five years ago the Western Trust had the lowest number of complaint issues raised by patients in the north. Last year it was the third highest of the five, behind Belfast Trust and South Eastern Trust.

The Western Trust received over 7,000 compliments as well, the report states. (File picture)

The highest number of complaint issues in the west related to the acute health care (911), while there were 201 mental health-related complaint issues, and a further 124 concerning Elderly Care.

A breakdown showed 583 complaint issues related to diagnosis, operation and treatment, with 492 issues raised over ‘Information & Communication’, while 254 concerned Patient Experience, in figures which broadly reflect the overall picture across the north.

The HSC Complaints Policy requires Trusts to provide a ‘substantive response’ to complainants within 20 working days, and while overall less than half those targets were met across the north, the Western Trust was the lowest, only making the 20-day target in around one in five cases (19.1%). The Trust was however on the quicker end of sending out responses beyond this target, with an average of 29.2 working days, the second best performance among the Trusts in the north.

However there was also good news for the Western Trust in the report as it emerged there were actually more compliments than complaint issues. A total of 7,186 positive complimentary feedback messages were received via card, email, feedback form, care opinion, letter, social media or telephone, praising in particular staff attitude and behaviour and quality of treatment and care here. This was the second highest number of compliments behind Belfast Trust.

In terms of Family Practitioner Service complaint issues, there were 272 raised Northern Ireland-wide, with 253 of these relating to GP practices, 18 dental services and just one related to pharmacy.