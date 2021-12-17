CONFIRMED: Chemist, GP, emergency health Christmas & NY arrangements for Derry, Strabane & Limavady

In Derry on Christmas Day, December 25, Bradleys Chemist on Northland Road will open from 12pm to 1pm, and Lloyd’s Pharmacy in Trench Road Shopping Centre in the Waterside will open from 6pm to 7pm.

Local arrangements are in place across Derry for the rest of the festive period through to New Year.

In Strabane on Christmas Day Magir Ltd, T/A Medicare Pharmacy The Health Centre, Main Street will be open from 12pm to 1pm.

On St Stephen’s Day and on December 27, J P K Colhoun Chemist Ltd. 11 Castle Street Strabane will open from 6pm - 7.30pm each evening.

On New Year’s Day Boots on Main Street Strabane will be open from 6pm to 7pm.

On January 2, 2022 Cloverdale Merchants Ltd. T/A Medicare Pharmacy 340a Ballycolman Estate will be open from 6pm to 7pm.

In Limavady on Christmas Day, Gibsons Pharmacy, 15 Market Street will be open from 12pm - 1pm.

The same pharmacy will also operate on St Stephen’s Day from 4-6pm, and on December 27 from 5-6.30pm.

On New Year’s Day Campbells Dispensary Ltd T/A Medicare Pharmacy, 38 Main Street Limavady will operate from 4-6pm.

And on January 2, Gormley Pharmacy, 171 Irish Green St. will be open 5-6pm.

GP practices will be offering additional same day urgent clinical triage consultations, remaining open at lunch time with no half day closures for the working week over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Practices however will be closed on Monday December 27, Tuesday December 28, and Monday January 3, 2022

GP Out of Hours is for urgent medical care when the GP surgery is closed. The Western Urgent Care number 028 7186 5195

Urgent or Emergency Dental Care: For out of hours urgent dental problems, patients should ring their own dental practice in the first instance. If they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dental practice. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief, or referral to an Urgent Dental Care Centre if necessary.

Urgent Dental Care Centres will operate morning clinics from December 25, 2021 to December 28, 2021 and from January 1, 2022 to January 3, 2022 on a referral basis only.

Urgent eye care If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance. If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Eye conditions requiring emergency attention could include pain or loss of vision following recent eye surgery, sudden loss of vision of less than six hours duration, acute trauma or chemical injury, or sudden-onset double vision.

Out-of-hours Regional Emergency Social Work Service is available outside normal office hours and on weekends, Bank Holidays and Public Holidays for genuine emergencies that cannot wait until the next working day. You can contact the service on 028 9504 9999.

Emergency Department Altnagelvin - If you are suffering from a life-threatening medical emergency, such as a sudden acute illness or severe trauma, or a mental health emergency, then you should proceed without delay to the Emergency Department which will be open 24/7 throughout the holiday period. For all other conditions, use the Phone First service on 0300 060 3000. This service runs from 8am until midnight, seven days a week including bank holidays. A trained medical practitioner will triage your call and advise you on the best location and route of care for you.

Mental health emergency For mental health emergencies, call Lifeline free, in confidence, 24/7 on 0808 808 8000. For COVID-19 related mental health and wellbeing, see covidwellbeingni.info/.

A spokesperson for the Health and Social Care Board said: “As we head into the holiday period, the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) together with the Western Trust, GPs, pharmacists, dentists and optometrists, want to assure you that arrangements are in place should you or a member of your family become ill or have an accident over the Christmas and the New Year holiday period.

If you feel unwell, it is important, to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms, so you can get better quicker.

“Self-care is the best choice to treat most minor illnesses, ailments and injuries. A range of common illnesses such as aches and pains, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest.