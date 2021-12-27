Confirmed: Derry’s the best place for ‘Veganuary’

‘Veganuary ‘is a relatively new tradition where people don’t consume any meat or animal products for the entire month of January in an effort to be healthier or more environmentally friendly.

The research was carried out with food courier service Just Eat and showed that Derry had the most vegan and vegetarian restaurants with 5% of the restaurants on Just Eat having vegan options. London and Milton Keynes came in second and third respectively.

Commenting on the research, Caroline Rodin, Head of Marketing at UNCLE said, “Living somewhere with amenities is really important. Knowing that after a long, stressful day at work you can kick back and order some food in is helpful - even more so after the past 18 months of lockdowns.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand that moving somewhere for the number of takeaways isn’t realistic, but knowing what’s on offer and which locations can offer your favourite takeaway is a selling point. In fact, 75% of home seekers say that access to good cafes, bars and restaurants is a vital consideration when deciding where to live.

“Food is central to culture and our neighbourhoods, and we know it can be a key factor to feeling at home in your own place.”