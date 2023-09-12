‘Consider dad’s mental health too!’ - Resilio specialist suicide prevention workshop attendants urged

Marking International Suicide Prevention Day, local charity Resilio enlisted the services of Mark Williams, a renowned mental health campaigner, to facilitate a two-days specialist training workshop on ‘Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health’ at the city’s Catalyst Centre last week.

Dads, mums, health professionals and community groups from all over the north-west took part in the event to raise awareness on how supporting all new parents with their mental health has far better outcomes for the whole family as well as the development of the child.

Mr. Williams, also an author, spoke on his own experience of suffering anxiety and depression during the post-natal period and talked on witnessing a traumatic birth, caring for his wife and having all the symptoms of post-natal depression, he then decided to act after seeking help.

Recent research has shown that one in 10 new fathers suffer from postnatal depression, very similar to the figure for new mothers.

New studies from Canada in 2022 also suggest that nearly 22 per cent of fathers experience high rates of both anxiety and depression at some point in the first year of their child’s life.

Speaking at the opening day of the event, Resilio’s Mandy Chism, specialist trainer and the lead on this innovative event, told her story: "Since losing my daughter Elle to suicide six years ago, I have dedicated my life to finding ways of reducing suicide in our community. I also have two young sons who may become dads one day.”

Mandy spent over six months undertaking research nationally and internationally on ‘Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health’.

She listened to dads of all ages, from different cultural backgrounds and living in different areas. She asked about their experience of becoming and being a dad, and what support they received through the pregnancy and post-pregnancy stages.

They all responded that they would have valued more support for themselves as well as their partners, especially during the early years with their children.

Then, following on from the recent success of the ‘Hope and Health Attachments’ programmes at Surestart centres in Omagh, Mandy emphasised the importance of dad’s mental health and said she hoped participants who attended the Derry workshop would come away with a clearer understanding of the mental health needs of dads, while also being better equipped to support them.

Mandy continued: "With the current financial constraints we were delighted to receive funding from Dalan from Delta Health and Performance (Omagh), who supported us by holding a fundraiser called ‘Reps for Resilio’. This saw participants take part in a gruelling 12 hours exercise-athon from Darkness to Light!’”

It must be noted that Mandy and her son took part in this event and themselves raised an amazing amount that enabled Mark Williams to come to Northern Ireland and facilitate the ‘Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health’ programme for Resilio.

"The two-day workshop provided participants with the most up-to-date research and introduced those who took part to a range of evidenced-based strategies that can be used to support dads-to-be, dads and their families,” added Mandy.

Research has identified that building secure attachments, resilience and hope in the early years can be a strong protective factor against poor mental health, risk-taking behaviours and suicide. Mandy says they are delighted to be transforming research into action, ‘especially for our men and dads’.

Marie Dunne, Director of Resilio and founder of Hope Matters NI said she was also delighted to have Mark facilitate the workshop and relay his own experiences to those in attendance.

"Marking International Suicide Prevention Day, we at Resilio wanted to bring something new to our host of suicide prevention programmes based on ‘The Theory of Hope.’

"We are delighted to bring Mark to the North West to pass on his experiences at this workshop. Our vision is to cascade this programme throughout organisations and communities to ensure the sustainability of building resilience and hope for all dads.

“Resilience and hope can be nurtured and grown, when we have the knowledge, skills and tools to help us, and a helping hand when we need it. Looking after an infant is often a challenge for both parents.

"It is increasingly recognised that postnatal depression and other perinatal mental illnesses and disorders can be experienced by men as well as women.

"We now understand that becoming a father and experiencing Fatherhood can be a stressful and an isolating experience. It is quite possible that the increased pressures of fatherhood – which mean little sleep, extra responsibilities, greater financial challenges, and changes in relationships and lifestyles – can all affect the father’s mental health.”

Concluding the two-day event, Mandy summed up: "Dads matter and it is time that as a society we begin to address the mental health needs of this group and to bring Northern Ireland in line with other countries that are leading the way.

"We hope to play our part in supporting families though these emotional times. If we are putting the child at the centre of perinatal care, we must ensure that we consider dad’s mental health too. It is time to ask dad how he is doing.”

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is celebrated annually on September 10 and organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The event represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention and the theme for 2023 is ‘Creating hope through action,’ reflecting the need for collective action to address this urgent public health issue.

All of us- family members, friends, co-workers, community members, educators, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, political officials, and governments- can take action to prevent suicide in the country.

1 . Marie Dunne, director, Resilio in discussion with Mandy Chism, specialist trainer, Resilio and course participants Colm Starkie and Andy Patton before the start of Thursday's workshops. Marie Dunne, director, Resilio in discussion with Mandy Chism, specialist trainer, Resilio and course participants Colm Starkie and Andy Patton before the start of Thursday's workshops. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Keynote speaker at last week's 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' specialist training workshops in Derry, Mark Williams, pictured with from left, Daniel Rowan, Stephen Sweeney, Mandy Chism, specialist trainer, Resilio, Colm Starkie and Andy Patton. Keynote speaker at last week's 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' specialist training workshops in Derry, Mark Williams, pictured with from left, Daniel Rowan, Stephen Sweeney, Mandy Chism, specialist trainer, Resilio, Colm Starkie and Andy Patton. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . FATHERS & PERINATAL MENTAL HEALTH. . . . . .Mark Williams, an international health campaigner, author and keynote speaker on fathers' mental health pictured centre with Mandy Chism and Marie Dunne, Resilio, and participants at last week's two days' specialist training on 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' held at the Catalyst Centre, Derry. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) FATHERS & PERINATAL MENTAL HEALTH. . . . . .Mark Williams, an international health campaigner, author and keynote speaker on fathers' mental health pictured centre with Mandy Chism and Marie Dunne, Resilio, and participants at last week's two days' specialist training on 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' held at the Catalyst Centre, Derry. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

4 . Renowned mental health campaigner Mark Williams leading the first day of the Resilio 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' two day specialist training at the Catalyst Centre, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Renowned mental health campaigner Mark Williams leading the first day of the Resilio 'Fathers and Perinatal Mental Health' two day specialist training at the Catalyst Centre, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales