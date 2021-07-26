13 Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions at weekend; under-40s accounted for largest number; 7 COVID-19 patients in ICU

Two women, aged 60 to 69, and two men, aged over 80, were admitted with SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

A man, aged 20 to 39, was admitted on Saturday.

And on Friday there were seven admissions. These were of four males aged 0-19, 20-39, 20-39 and over 80; and four females, aged 20-39, 40-49 and 50-59.

Altnagelvin Hospital

At midnight on Sunday 40 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; one ICU bed (10%) was occupied by a patient with another condition and two beds (20%) were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.