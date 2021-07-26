13 Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions at weekend; under-40s accounted for largest number; 7 COVID-19 patients in ICU
Thirteen more people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend with the under 40 age group accounting for the largest number of these while seven SARS-CoV-2 patients are now in ICU, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Two women, aged 60 to 69, and two men, aged over 80, were admitted with SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.
A man, aged 20 to 39, was admitted on Saturday.
And on Friday there were seven admissions. These were of four males aged 0-19, 20-39, 20-39 and over 80; and four females, aged 20-39, 40-49 and 50-59.
At midnight on Sunday 40 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (70%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; one ICU bed (10%) was occupied by a patient with another condition and two beds (20%) were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.70% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 83.23% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 5.90% over capacity; 8.07% were ‘awaiting admission.’