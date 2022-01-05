14.97% Altnagelvin beds COVID-19 occupied with Derry hospital 12.43% over capacity
One person - a woman aged 20 to 39 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday while there has been a uptick in the midnight occupancy level across the Western Trust over the holiday period, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Figures show 76 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
This day two weeks ago - immediately before Christmas - the figure was 45.
Five (55.56%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 14.97% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 71.75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 12.43% over capacity; 13.28% were ‘awaiting admission.’