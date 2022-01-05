14.97% Altnagelvin beds COVID-19 occupied with Derry hospital 12.43% over capacity

Figures show 76 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

This day two weeks ago - immediately before Christmas - the figure was 45.

Five (55.56%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Derry hospital 12.43% over capacity

Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 14.97% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 71.75% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 12.43% over capacity; 13.28% were ‘awaiting admission.’