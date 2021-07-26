BT48 and BT47 COVID-19 rates still high but Belfast postcodes now posting rates above 1,000 per 100,000

Between July 19 and July 25 there were 380 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 624.4.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 348 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 562.5.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 191 cases giving a prevalence rate of 710.3 cases per 100,000.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 rates by postcode has been published.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 47 COVID-19 case giving a case rate of 595.7.

While rates are high in both BT48 and BT47 they are much lower than several postcode areas in Belfast.

The BT13 area of Belfast which includes the Shankill and Woodvale has the highest rate in the north. The rate there is now up to 1,316.9 per 100,000.

In BT3 - the docks area of Belfast - the rate is 1,111 and in BT12 - West Belfast including the Falls - the rate is 1,034.1.