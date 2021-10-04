Care Home COVID-19 vaccine booster programme underway

Between September 29 and October 24, mobile vaccine teams are due to visit over 60 care homes within the Trust area, with Supported Living facilities and homeless clinics to follow.

In all, more than 3500 vaccinations are set to be delivered by two mobile vaccination teams in what is another huge undertaking by the Trust, following up with those residents and staff who received their second dose jabs back in February.

Speaking as the project got underway this week, Garrett Martin, Operational Lead Officer of the Western Trust vaccination programme, was upbeat about the project.

Members of one of the Western Trust’s Mobile Vaccination Teams during a visit to Brooklands Care Home.

“Giving our care homes the best possible chance of withstanding COVID-19 outbreaks is an integral part of our vaccination programme. We are indebted to the care homes and their staff for their co-operation in helping us to deliver this programme not only to residents, but to staff too.

“Our vaccination teams are highly experienced, and despite the scale of the task at hand, we are fully confident that we will be in a position to visit all 60 plus care homes right across the Western Trust area over the next month.

“Vaccines remain one of our best forms of defence against COVID-19, and for us it is paramount that the most vulnerable members of society are given every available opportunity to protect themselves. This booster programme is hugely important to that end, and will bring further reassurance to care home residents and staff alike.”

