COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry fifth highest in the north
The COVID-19 rate in the BT48 post code area of Derry rose sharply over the past week with the cityside now posting the fifth highest rate of any post code in the north.
Between August 9 and August 15 there were 573 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 941.5, an increase from 690.1 for the August 2-August 8 week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 376 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 607.7, a rise from 572.2 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 135 cases giving a prevalence rate of 502, up from 423.9 cases per 100,000 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 20 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 253.5, a decrease from 507.
The cityside of Derry (BT48) now has the fourth highest rate in the north.
Only BT74 (Enniskillen; 1063.3), BT93 (Enniskillen's western hinterland; 1,053.1), BT94 (Enniskillen's eastern hinterland; 995.7) and BT92 (Enniskillen's southern hinterland; 969.4) have worse rates than the cityside of Derry.