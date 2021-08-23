COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry fourth highest in the north

Between August 16 and August 21 there were 696 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 1,143.6, an increase from 941.5 for the August 9-August 15 week.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 564 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 911.6, a rise from 607.7 this time last week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 213 cases giving a prevalence rate of 792.1, up from 502 cases per 100,000 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 32 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 405.6, up from 253.5.

The cityside of Derry (BT48) now has the third highest rate in the north.