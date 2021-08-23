COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry fourth highest in the north
The COVID-19 rate in the B48 post code area of Derry has continued to rise with the cityside now posting the fourth highest rate of any post code in the north.
Between August 16 and August 21 there were 696 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 1,143.6, an increase from 941.5 for the August 9-August 15 week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 564 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 911.6, a rise from 607.7 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 213 cases giving a prevalence rate of 792.1, up from 502 cases per 100,000 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 32 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 405.6, up from 253.5.
The cityside of Derry (BT48) now has the third highest rate in the north.
Only BT92 (Enniskillen's southern hinterland; 1,638.8), BT74 (Enniskillen; 1,267) and BT69 (Aughnacloy; 1,174.2) have worse rates than the cityside of Derry.