COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry third highest in the north
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry have risen over the past week with the prevalence level on the cityside now third highest of any post code in the north.
Between August 2 and August 8 there were 420 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 690.1, an increase from 614.5 for the July 26-August 1 week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 354 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 572.2, a rise from 496.2 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 114 cases giving a prevalence rate of 423.9, hardly any change from 416.5 cases per 100,000 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 40 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 507, also largely unchanged from 494.3.
The cityside of Derry (BT48) now has the third highest prevalence in the north after Belfast city centre (BT2) where the rate is 1,071.4 and south and west Belfast including Sandy Row, The Village and the Falls Road, where the rate is 902.3.