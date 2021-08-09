COVID-19 rate in BT48 area of Derry third highest in the north

Between August 2 and August 8 there were 420 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 690.1, an increase from 614.5 for the July 26-August 1 week.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 354 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 572.2, a rise from 496.2 this time last week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 114 cases giving a prevalence rate of 423.9, hardly any change from 416.5 cases per 100,000 last week.

The COVID-19 rate on the westbank is third highest in the north.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 40 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 507, also largely unchanged from 494.3.