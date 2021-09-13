COVID-19 rate in BT48 falls below average for the north

Between September 6 and September 12 there were 315 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 517.6, down from 718 in the week August 30 to September 5.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 407 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 657.8, down slightly from 717.6 the previous week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 183 cases giving a prevalence rate of 680.6, up from 621 last week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 87 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,102.7, a rise from 1,077.3 week-on-week.

Castlederg now has the second highest rate in the north after BT76 - the Clogher area - where the rate is 1,127.5.