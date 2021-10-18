COVID-19 rate in BT48 postcode is now third lowest in the north

Between October 11 and October 17 there were 92 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 151.2, substantially down from 235 in the week October 4 to October 10.

BT48 had the third lowest rate of any in the north after BT68 (Caledon; 100 per 100,000) and BT3 (the docks area of Belfast; 0 per 100,000).

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 151 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 244.1, a rise from 224.7 the previous week.

COVID-19 in BT48 is third lowest in the north.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 219 cases giving a prevalence rate of 814.4, down from 896.2 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 75 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 950.6, down from 1,140.7 week-on-week.

Castlederg had the second highest rate in the north after BT75 (Fivemiletown) where the rate was 962.6.