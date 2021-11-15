COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 and BT47

Between November 8 and November 14 there were 251 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 412.4, an increase from 302.3 in the week November 1 and November 7.

BT48 still has among the lowest rates in the north.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 274 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 442.9, an increase from 333 the previous week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 109 cases giving a prevalence rate of 405.4, up from 312.4 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 22 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 278.8, down from 519.6 week-on-week.

The highest rates in the north are now in Maghera (BT46; 1,921.1), a stretch of Antrim from Portglenone through Cloughmills to the Glens (BT44;1,345.2) and the south Derry area around Magherafelt (BT45;1,111.1).