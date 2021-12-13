COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but BT47 has highest prevalence in Derry/Strabane

Between December 6 and December 12 there were 338 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 555.4.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 448 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 724.1.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 150 cases giving a prevalence rate of 557.8.

Latest COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 30 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 380.2.