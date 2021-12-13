COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but BT47 has highest prevalence in Derry/Strabane
The COVID-19 rate has risen in the BT48 area but BT47 has the highest prevalence in the local district.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:10 pm
Between December 6 and December 12 there were 338 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 555.4.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 448 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 724.1.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 150 cases giving a prevalence rate of 557.8.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 30 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 380.2.
The highest rate in the north is the Belfast docklands (BT3) with a rate of 1,000 per 100,000.