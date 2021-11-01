COVID-19 rate rises in BT48 but remains among the lowest in the north

Between October 25 and October 31 there were 153 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 251.4, an increase from 223.5 in the week October 18 to October 24.

BT48 still has one of the lowest rates of any postcode across the north.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 162 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 261.8, a decrease from 282.9 the previous week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 113 cases giving a prevalence rate of 420.2, down from 609.9 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 63 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 798.5, up from 735.1 week-on-week.