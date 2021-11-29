COVID-19 rate rises moderately in BT48 and falls in BT47

Between November 22 and November 28 there were 304 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 499.5, an increase from 466.6 in the week November 15 and November 21.

BT48 still has among the lowest rates across the six counties.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 267 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 431.6, an decrease from 509.1 the previous week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 127 cases giving a prevalence rate of 472.3, down from 624.8 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 28 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 354.9, down from 430.9 week-on-week.

The highest rates in the north are now Belfast city centre south of the City Hall (BT2; 1,785.7) and Portrush (BT56; 1,116.1) - the only areas now with rates above 1,000 per 100,000.