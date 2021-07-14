COVID-19 rate rises slightly in BT48 but drops in BT47
The COVID-19 rate has risen slightly in BT48 whilst there has been a small drop in BT47.
Between July 5 and July 11 there were 312 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 512.7, an increase from 489.6 over the June 28 and July 4 period.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 189 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 305.5, a slight drop from 313.6 last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 128 cases giving a prevalence rate of 476 cases per 100,000, almost doubling from 286.4 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 11 COVID-19 case giving a case rate of 139.4, more than a tenfold increase from 12.7 last week.
The BT48 postcode area has the second highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north after the BT13 area of Belfast which includes the Shankill and Woodvale. The rate there is now up to 535 per 100,000.