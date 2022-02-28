COVID-19 rates falls in BT48 and BT47

The COVID-19 rate fell in BT48 and BT47 over the past week, according to a postcode breakdown published on Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:42 pm

Between February 21 and February 27 there were 387 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 639.1, down from 736.6 in the week January 14 to February 20.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 558 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 898.3, down from 993.2 week-on-week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 140 cases giving a prevalence rate of 521, a decrease from 937.8 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 33 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 420.4, down from 535.

