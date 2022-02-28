COVID-19 rates falls in BT48 and BT47

Between February 21 and February 27 there were 387 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 639.1, down from 736.6 in the week January 14 to February 20.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 558 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 898.3, down from 993.2 week-on-week.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 140 cases giving a prevalence rate of 521, a decrease from 937.8 last week.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.