COVID-19 rates falls in BT48 and BT47
The COVID-19 rate fell in BT48 and BT47 over the past week, according to a postcode breakdown published on Monday.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 3:42 pm
Between February 21 and February 27 there were 387 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 639.1, down from 736.6 in the week January 14 to February 20.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 558 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 898.3, down from 993.2 week-on-week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 140 cases giving a prevalence rate of 521, a decrease from 937.8 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 33 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 420.4, down from 535.