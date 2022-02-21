COVID-19 rates falls in BT48 while rising in BT47
The COVID-19 rate fell in BT48 while rising in BT47 over the past week, according to a postcode breakdown published on Monday.
Between February 14 and February 20 there were 446 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 736.6, down from 763 in the week January 7 to February 13.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 617 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 993.2, up from 932.1 week-on-week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 252 cases giving a prevalence rate of 937.8, an increase from 874.6 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 42 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 535, down from 700.6.