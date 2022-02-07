COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 among lowest in the north

Between January 31 and February 6 there were 427 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 705.2.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 449 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 722.8.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 279 cases giving a prevalence rate of 1,038.3.

Latest daily COVID-19 data by postcode released.