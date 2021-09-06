COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 areas almost exactly on a par

The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry are almost identical while the rate in Castlederg is now the second highest in the north.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:08 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:27 pm

Between August 30 and September 5 there were 437 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 718.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 444 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 717.6.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 167 cases giving a prevalence rate of 621.

Latest COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 85 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,077.3.

Castlederg now has the second highest rate in the north after BT75 - the Fivemiletown area - where the rate is 1,684.5.