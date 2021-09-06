COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 areas almost exactly on a par
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry are almost identical while the rate in Castlederg is now the second highest in the north.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:08 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:27 pm
Between August 30 and September 5 there were 437 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 718.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 444 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 717.6.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 167 cases giving a prevalence rate of 621.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 85 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,077.3.
Castlederg now has the second highest rate in the north after BT75 - the Fivemiletown area - where the rate is 1,684.5.