COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 areas almost exactly on a par

Between August 30 and September 5 there were 437 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 718.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 444 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 717.6.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 167 cases giving a prevalence rate of 621.

Latest COVID-19 data by post code released.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were 85 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 1,077.3.