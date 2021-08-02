COVID-19 rates in BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry have fallen
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry have fallen over the past week.
Between July 26 and August 1 there were 374 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 614.5, down slightly from 624.4 for the July 19-25 week.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 307 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 496.2, down from 562.5 this time last week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 112 cases giving a prevalence rate of 416.5, a large drop from 710.3 cases per 100,000 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 39 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 494.3, down from 595.7.
The highest rates in the north are in BT3 - the docks area of Belfast - where the rate is 1,333.3 and in BT2 - Belfast city centre - where the rate is 982.1.