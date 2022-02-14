COVID-19 rates rise in BT48 and BT47
The COVID-19 rates in the BT48 and BT47 areas of Derry rose over the past week, according to a postcode breakdown published on Monday.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 3:30 pm
Between February 7 and February 13 there were 462 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 763, up from 705.2 in the week January 31 to February 6.
In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 579 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 932.1, up from 722.8 week-on-week.
In Strabane (BT82) there were 235 cases giving a prevalence rate of 874.6, a decrease from 1,038.3 last week.
In Castlederg (BT81) there were 55 COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 700.6, down from 1,172.