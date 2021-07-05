Covid-19 ‘walk-in’ jab clinics available at Foyle Arena

The Foyle Arena in St Columb’s Park. DER2126GS - 130

The service is for people who have not booked a first dose appointment.

It comes as infection numbers have been climbing in recent weeks, reflecting the spread of the now dominant Delta variant.

Health chiefs say the drive to increase NI’s vaccine take-up rate could reduce hospital admissions by as much as 50% this summer.

It’s understood an 85% take-up for first doses is in reach by the end of July. However, achieving an even higher rate of 90% would, says experts, make a decisive difference in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalisations.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “The message is clear – the time to get your jab is now. Do it for yourself and to protect the people close to you. Do it to protect our health service. And do it to help us all get back to normality – mixing with friends, nights out, holidays and all the other things we often took for granted before the pandemic struck.”

Appointments for first Pfizer dose vaccines at the Foyle Arena regional vaccination centre are open to anyone aged 18 and over.

To book online, go to: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated