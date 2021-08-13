Death from COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane residential/care home brings death toll to 148
A death from COVID-19 in a residential/care home setting has been recorded in Derry/Strabane bringing the total death toll locally to 148.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:23 pm
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:24 pm
The death of a man aged over 80 occurred in a residential/care home in the district on Tuesday but was only included in the Department of Health data update on Friday.
In total 148 people have died locally since the pandemic began.
Nine people have now died in Derry/Strabane with COVID-19 during the month of August.
There have been five deaths in the city and district since last Friday.