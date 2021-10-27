Death of man aged over 80 brings Derry COVID-19 toll to 174
A man aged over 80 has died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane, the Department of Health confirmed this afternoon.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:15 pm
The death occurred in hospital on Wednesday, October 27.
Two further deaths - of a woman aged over 80 on October 22, and of a man aged over 90 on October 18, both in residential care home setting - were also updated to the DoH COVID-19 dashboard today.
In total 174 people have now died with COVID-19 in Derry/ Strabane since the pandemic began in March 2020.