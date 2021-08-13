Dedicated vaccine clinic for mums-to-be in Derry

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has announced it is to set up special arrangements to accommodate pregnant women and those who have delivered in the last 6 weeks to allow them to take up their COVID-19 Vaccination as early as possible.

The Trust is setting up special 'pop-up' clinics which will be held during dedicated times at its three Mass Vaccination Centres, located at Foyle Arena, Omagh Leisure Centre and the Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen.

These clinics will provide Pfizer first jabs to pregnant women on a 'walk in' basis, with no appointment necessary. During these dedicated clinics the centres will remain closed to the general public.

Pregnant mother Claire Finn Thompson has received both jabs and is encouraging other pregnant ladies to do the same.

The Derry clinic will be held on the following dates: 1st dose, Foyle Arena, Aug 14, 2021, 2pm – 5pm; 2nd dose, Shantallow Midwifery Hub, October 9, 2021.

Pregnant women attending the dedicated Pop up clinics are reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules and bring along their Health and Care Number (HCN), ID (if possible) and their green maternity file. T

hose women who have already delivered and returned their maternity record are asked to bring the baby’s PCHR red book.

Speaking about these dedicated clinics targeting pregnant women, Western trust Head of Midwifery & Gynae services, Maureen Miller, said: “The Western Trust is currently vaccinating people with their first dose at our mobile clinics. However in order to give the earliest opportunity for pregnant women to have their vaccine, we have also arranged these dedicated “Pop up” clinics, which we hope will better meet their needs.

“We have observed an increase in the number of women testing positive for COVID-19 and requiring admission to hospital over the last few weeks. Whilst it’s rare for pregnant women to become seriously ill if they get COVID-19, it may be more likely later in pregnancy. If this happens, there’s a small chance your baby may be born early.

“It’s important to stop the spread of COVID-19 and therefore we advise pregnant women and those who have delivered within the last 6 weeks to come along to the pop up clinic and get vaccinated.

“The Trust advises people who are vaccinated to continue to follow current national guidance including social distancing and wearing a mask.”

To find out about other pop up clinics you can visit the Western Trust Vaccination Info page.

If you are planning to attend one of our Mobile Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

You have been advised to self-isolate