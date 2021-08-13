Derry COVID-19 death toll rises to 201

The total death toll since the pandemic began has risen at 201.

That amounts to 11 per cent of the 1816 deaths reported in Derry and Strabane between March 19, 2020, and August 6, 2021.

There were 23 deaths registered from all causes in Derry and Strabane over the week to August 6.

Further death registered.

The latest figures published today by NISRA show that 31 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the week July 31 to August 6, 2021 across the whole of the north.

Thirty-one deaths mentioning COVID-19 on the death certificate were registered in week 31 of 2021, accounting for 9.1% of all deaths registered in that week and bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered from the start of the pandemic to 3,046 by August 6, 2021.