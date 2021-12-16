Derry COVID-19 positivity at 18%

The highest positivity occurred in Newry, Mourne & Down (20.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 49 - the week to December 12 - was 17.6%, a decrease from 18.4% in week 48. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in Ards & North Down, and Derry & Strabane in week 49 compared to week 48. The remaining areas saw a decrease. Newry, Mourne & Down had the highest rate in week 49 compared to other Local Government Districts (746.9 per 100,000 population).

The overall rate decreased from 644.9 to 595.4 per 100,000 population between weeks 48 and 49.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates increased in week 49 compared to the previous week in the 0-4 age group, and all other age groups saw a decrease.