Derry COVID-19 positivity at 18%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has remained steady at around 18 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published on Thursday.
The highest positivity occurred in Newry, Mourne & Down (20.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 49 - the week to December 12 - was 17.6%, a decrease from 18.4% in week 48. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The case rates increased in Ards & North Down, and Derry & Strabane in week 49 compared to week 48. The remaining areas saw a decrease. Newry, Mourne & Down had the highest rate in week 49 compared to other Local Government Districts (746.9 per 100,000 population).
The overall rate decreased from 644.9 to 595.4 per 100,000 population between weeks 48 and 49.
The case rates increased in week 49 compared to the previous week in the 0-4 age group, and all other age groups saw a decrease.
The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1329.2 per 100,000). This is lower than the previous peak of 1408.1 per 100,000 in this age group in week 48 (Nov 29 – Dec 5 2021). In week 49, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (28.1%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 75-84 age group (3.3%).