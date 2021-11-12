Derry COVID-19 positivity drops to 15%

The highest positivity occurred in Causeway Coast and Glens (21%). The north's proportion positive in week 44 - the week to November 7 - was 17.2%, a decrease from 18.9% in week 43. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates decreased in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Belfast and Lisburn and Castlereagh in week 44 compared to week 43.

All other Local Government Districts saw an increase. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 44 compared to other Local Government Districts (536.1 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north decreased from 414.9 to 411.0 per100,000 population between weeks 43 and 44.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates decreased in week 44 compared to the previous week in the 5-14, 45-64 and 75-84 age groups.