Derry COVID-19 positivity falls to 48%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen from 54.3 per cent to approximately 48 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published on Thursday.
The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (50.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 1 - the week to January 9 - was 43.7%, a decrease from 47.8% in week 52, and as a result, lower than the previous peak positivity which was 47.8% reported across the north in week 52 of 2021 (December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022).
The case rates decreased in all areas in week 1 compared to week 52. Derry & Strabane had the highest rate in week 1 compared to other Local Government Districts (2290.4 per 100,000 population). The overall rate decreased from 2795.5 to 1536.2 per 100,000 population between week 52 and week 1
The case rates increased in week 1 in the 85+ age group, and decreased in all other age groups compared to week 52.
The highest case rates were seen in the 15-44 age group (2455.9 per 100,000). This is significantly lower than the previous peak of 4866.3 per 100,000 in the 15-44 age group in week 52 (Dec 27, 2021 – Jan 2, 2022). In week 1, positivity was highest in the 15-44 age group (51.1%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 85+ age group (13.2%).