Derry COVID-19 positivity falls to 48%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (50.3%). The north's proportion positive in week 1 - the week to January 9 - was 43.7%, a decrease from 47.8% in week 52, and as a result, lower than the previous peak positivity which was 47.8% reported across the north in week 52 of 2021 (December 27, 2021 – January 2, 2022).

The case rates decreased in all areas in week 1 compared to week 52. Derry & Strabane had the highest rate in week 1 compared to other Local Government Districts (2290.4 per 100,000 population). The overall rate decreased from 2795.5 to 1536.2 per 100,000 population between week 52 and week 1

The case rates increased in week 1 in the 85+ age group, and decreased in all other age groups compared to week 52.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.