Derry COVID-19 positivity rate falls sharply to 20.7%

The highest positivity occurred in Derry and Strabane (20.7%). The north's proportion positive in week 35 - the week to August 30 and September 5 - was 15.4%, a decrease from 21.8% in week 34. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in in week 35 compared to week 34 in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Causeway Coast and Glens and Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Case rates in the remaining areas - including Derry and Strabane - decreased compared to the previous week. Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 35 compared to other Local Government Districts (692.9 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north decreased from 547.4 to 506.8 per 100,000 population between weeks 34 and 35.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The case rates increased in week 35 compared to the previous week in the 5-14 and 85+ age groups. The remaining age groups saw a decrease. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (867.8 per 100,000).