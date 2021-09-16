Derry and Strabane is no longer positing the highest positivity rate in the north. The highest positivity occurred in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (13.7%). The north's proportion positive in week 36 (the week to September 12) was 11.7%, a decrease from 15.6% in week 35. This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across NI in week 53 (27 December 2020 – 03 January 2021).

The case rates increased in in week 36 compared to week 35 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Causeway Coast and Glens, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Mid Ulster.

Case rates in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon remained the same, and decreased in the remaining areas including Derry/Strabane when compared to the previous week.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the highest rate in week 36 compared to other Local Government Districts (666.5 per 100,000 population). The overall rate for the north increased from 512.2 to 517.7 per 100,000 population between weeks 35 and 36.

The case rates increased in week 36 compared to the previous week in the 0-4 and 5-14 age groups. The remaining age groups saw a decrease. The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (1232.7 per 100,000).