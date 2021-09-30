Derry COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 14%
The Derry and Strabane COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen from 15 per cent to 14 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency's Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin published this afternoon.
The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (18.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 38 - the week to September 26 - was 14.0%, a decrease from 14.2% in week 37.
This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).
The case rates increased in in week 38 compared to week 37 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim.
The remaining areas - including Derry/Strabane - saw a decrease. Mid Ulster had the highest rate in week 38 compared to other Local Government Districts (476.7 per 100,000 population).
This is a change from previous weeks in which the highest case rates were seen in Fermanagh and Omagh. The overall rate decreased from 401.3 to 378.6 per 100,000 population between weeks 37 and 38.
The case rates decreased in week 38 compared to the previous week in all age groups apart from the 45-64 age group which saw an increase.
The highest case rates were seen in the 5-14 age group (856.1 per 100,000). This is lower than the previous peak of 1242.9 per 100,000 in the 5-14 age group in week 36 (06 – 13 September 2021). In week 38, positivity was highest in the 5-14 age group (22.4%). The lowest positivity was observed in the 0-4 age group (5.6%).