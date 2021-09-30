Derry COVID-19 positivity rate falls to 14%

The highest positivity occurred in Mid Ulster (18.1%). The north's proportion positive in week 38 - the week to September 26 - was 14.0%, a decrease from 14.2% in week 37.

This is lower than the peak positivity of 27.1% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

The case rates increased in in week 38 compared to week 37 in Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim.

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The remaining areas - including Derry/Strabane - saw a decrease. Mid Ulster had the highest rate in week 38 compared to other Local Government Districts (476.7 per 100,000 population).

This is a change from previous weeks in which the highest case rates were seen in Fermanagh and Omagh. The overall rate decreased from 401.3 to 378.6 per 100,000 population between weeks 37 and 38.

The case rates decreased in week 38 compared to the previous week in all age groups apart from the 45-64 age group which saw an increase.